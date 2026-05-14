EIB backs Romanian drugmaker overhaul for stronger exports, safer healthcare

Credit: Unsplash

Romanian medicines manufacturer Antibiotice SA will receive guidance from the European Investment Bank on strengthening its corporate governance and investment capacity.

The EIB signed a new advisory services agreement with Antibiotice to help align the company’s risk-management framework and business operations with international best practice in the pharmaceutical sector, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Antibiotice is headquartered in Iași in north-eastern Romania, provides more than 200 products for human and veterinary use, and employs over 1,300 people.

The company is majority-owned by the Romanian state and is a domestic supplier of pharmaceuticals as well as an exporter to countries in Europe and elsewhere.

“Ensuring companies like Antibiotice are equipped for long-term investment means better healthcare, more jobs and a stronger economy,” EIB vice-president Ioannis Tsakiris said.

InvestEU support

The advisory support will be provided through the InvestEU Advisory Hub, which the EIB said helps public and private organisations across the European Union develop investment projects and strengthen institutional capacity.

“This partnership with the EIB represents an important step in strengthening our long-term strategic development and continues the existing relationship,” Antibiotice director general Ioan Nani said.

Antibiotice has more than 70 years of experience developing generic medicines and supplies products in more than 50 countries worldwide.