€200m EU farm fund targets sustainability amid growing climate pressure

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The European Investment Bank has signed a €200 million financing agreement with BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions to support smaller businesses and mid-sized companies in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors across Europe.

The money is part of the EIB’s wider €3 billion pan-European agricultural programme launched in 2024 to back sustainable investment in the sector, the bank announced on Wednesday.

Funding will be rolled out across several EU member states, with initial allocations expected in Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain.

At least 30% of the financing will be earmarked for climate action and environmental sustainability, including energy-efficient farm machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters, renewable energy solutions, and technologies intended to help with climate change mitigation and adaptation.

A minimum of 70% of the financing will be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises, with midcaps — companies larger than SMEs but smaller than large corporates — taking up to 30%.

Focus on long-term finance for farm investment

The EIB said the programme would also support modernisation and productivity through investments in assets with long economic lifetimes that can be harder to fund through traditional bank lending.

“This operation will help European farmers and agri‑businesses invest in modern, more sustainable equipment, strengthen their resilience and better manage climate and market pressures,” EIB vice-president Gelsomina Vigliotti said.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to supporting the transformation of European agriculture by making financing more accessible, more flexible and more aligned with the challenges our clients face,” BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions chief executive Neil Pein said.

The EIB noted it provided €6.9 billion in financing to the agriculture and bioeconomy sector in 2025, with around 60% channelled to SMEs via partner financial institutions.