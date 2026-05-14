Croatian economy gets €200m boost as EIB backs green transition

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The European Investment Bank has approved a €200 million loan to the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development to support investment by companies and public bodies across Croatia.

The financing will be channelled through HBOR to mid-sized and larger businesses, as well as public-sector project promoters, the EIB said in a release on Wednesday.

It will support new production facilities, business expansion and modernisation, and also back projects in energy efficiency, renewable energy and public infrastructure.

“The EIB remains committed to supporting Croatian companies precisely when and where they need it most,” EIB Vice-President Marko Primorac said.

Long-running EIB — HBOR partnership

The agreement builds on a partnership that began in 2001 and has channelled close to €4 billion of EIB financing through HBOR since then, the EIB said.

“By signing this agreement, we continue our strong partnership with the EIB, which has lasted for more than 25 years, and through which almost 4 billion euros have been provided for financing projects in Croatia so far,” said Hrvoje Čuvalo, president of HBOR’s management board.

At least 30% of the financing is expected to support climate action and environmentally sustainable projects.