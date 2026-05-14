Turkey and Armenia restart trade as EU urges border re-opening

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Turkey has announced the start of bilateral trade with Armenia, a move welcomed by the EU in a statement on Tuesday from the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU said the announcement followed a recent meeting of a bilateral working group from the two countries focused on restoring rail connections between Turkey and Armenia, which took place on 28 April 2026.

The EEAS said the start of bilateral trade forms part of a wider normalisation process between the two neighbours.

Rail links and the border

The EU also encouraged Turkey and Armenia to continue working together towards re-opening their shared border, the EEAS said.