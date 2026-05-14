EU-funded equipment handed to Lebanon to tackle hidden explosive threats

Credit: EEAS

Explosive ordnance disposal equipment funded by the European Union has been handed over to the Lebanon Mine Action Center at a ceremony in Kfarchima, east of Beirut.

The event took place at the Logistic Brigade and marked the delivery of equipment intended for explosive ordnance disposal — the detection and removal of unexploded bombs, mines and other munitions, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday.

The equipment includes vehicles fitted with mounted cranes, advanced care ambulances and intrinsically safe field communication devices, which are designed to be safer for use around explosive hazards.

Mounted cranes and mobile platforms were provided for use in rubble and debris environments where conflict-related destruction has left explosive ordnance concealed in residential areas, agricultural land and infrastructure.

Attendees included EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele, Brigadier General Haydar Skayneh representing Lebanese Army Commander-in-Chief General Rodolph Haykal, UNDP Resident Representative Blerta Aliko and LMAC head Brigadier General Roger Khoury.

EU and UNDP role in the handover

Skayneh presented a letter of appreciation to De Waele on behalf of the Lebanese Army Commander-in-Chief at the end of the ceremony, the EEAS informed.

“The European Union has been a long-standing partner of Lebanon on mine action,” De Waele said, adding that EU support has included helping to establish the Regional School of Humanitarian Demining.

Aliko said explosive ordnance contamination is “a critical barrier to recovery, safe return, and restoring access to homes, land, and infrastructure.”

Lebanon is a State Party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, with its clearance deadline extended until May 2030, the organisation said. Lebanon will also become the 162nd State Party to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.