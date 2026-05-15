EU welcomes Council of Europe calls for human rights vision on migration

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The European Commission said it welcomed a political declaration on migration adopted by the Council of Europe at a ministerial conference in Chișinău.

The declaration refers to the European Convention on Human Rights, a treaty that sets out rights and freedoms for people in countries that are part of the Council of Europe, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

It covers topics linked to migration management including illegal arrivals, the “instrumentalisation” of migration, and the return of third-country nationals who are staying illegally.

The text also reiterates that the Convention is a “living instrument” that should be interpreted in light of present-day realities.

Links to EU migration policy

EU migration policy is set out in the Pact on Migration and Asylum, a framework agreed by the bloc to manage asylum and migration across member states, the Commission said.

It added that it valued its long-standing partnership with the Council of Europe and reaffirmed its “strategic alignment” with the organisation.

It said it remained ready to work with the Council of Europe and EU member states on migration challenges following the declaration.

Magnus Brunner, the Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, said the declaration would promote “people’s safety and fundamental rights” and described migration as “a shared challenge that requires shared solutions.”