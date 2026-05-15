EU eyes input from youth as overtourism, accessibility divide Europe's travellers

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European Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas met 20 young people from across the EU in Athens on Friday to discuss the future of tourism and gather input for the European Commission’s first European Strategy for Sustainable Tourism.

The Youth Policy Dialogue brought together participants from different backgrounds to talk about how European tourism could be more sustainable and resilient, while reflecting the expectations of younger travellers, according to the Commission's statement.

The conversation focused on sustainable development, accessibility and the role of local communities.

Tzitzikostas said the session was designed to hear young people’s proposals, rather than institutional messaging.

Participants raised access and mobility issues, particularly for people with disabilities, and discussed ways to make tourism more inclusive.

Overtourism and managing visitor flows

Concerns about overtourism were also discussed, alongside measures to manage visitor flows in popular destinations, the Commission said.

Venice was cited as an example, with policies such as “slots” for cruise ships being considered to better distribute arrivals.

Young participants also spoke about promoting lesser-known destinations and extending the tourist season through alternative activities and thematic experiences, while cycling and cycling routes were raised as part of sustainable tourism.

Youth Policy Dialogues are part of a wider effort to integrate young people’s views into the EU’s political agenda, as set out in European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s Political Guidelines for 2024–2029.