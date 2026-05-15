EU Commissioner warns stability in Kosovo key to Europe's security future

Credit: Kosovo Presidency

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos visited Pristina on Friday for her first official trip to Kosovo since taking office, holding talks with the country’s acting president and caretaker prime minister about its EU path.

Kos met Acting President Albulena Haxhiu and Caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti to discuss reforms linked to Kosovo’s EU integration process, the Commission informed.

The talks also covered how Kosovo could use the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, a package intended to support closer economic integration between the EU and the region.

Kos also met civil society representatives during the visit, including women leaders from different industries.

Call for stable institutions

Kos called for stable institutions in Kosovo and said “there can be no security in Europe without Kosovo.”

She told a press conference after meeting Kurti that new EU enlargements are now expected, noting the bloc’s last enlargement took place in 2013.