EU Council president to make historic Guatemala visit ahead of Mexico summit

European Council President António Costa. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

António Costa, President of the European Council, will travel to Guatemala and Mexico next week, including attending an EU-Mexico summit in Mexico City on 22 May 2026.

Costa will make an official visit to Guatemala on 20 May, meeting Guatemala’s President Bernardo Arévalo in Guatemala City.

It will be the first visit to the country by a President of the European Council, the Council said in a statement on Friday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation on security and drugs, including work under the EU-CELAC Coordination and Cooperation Mechanism on Drugs — a joint framework between the EU and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

They will also witness the signing of documents setting out cooperation deliverables in areas including the rule of law, cybersecurity, electoral integrity and the circular economy.

EU-Mexico summit and trade agreements

Costa will then travel to Mexico to represent the EU at the EU-Mexico summit alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Council said.

The summit comes after EU member states approved the signing of the EU-Mexico Modernised Global Agreement and an Interim Agreement on Trade on 11 May 2026.

Costa is also due to address Mexico’s Senate on 21 May, and is the first representative of the EU institutions invited to speak in the chamber.

Mexico has a population of roughly 130 million and is the EU’s second-largest trading partner in Latin America, while the previous EU-Mexico summit took place in Brussels in June 2015.