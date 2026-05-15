Bosnia’s energy projects centralised as EU unveils transition funding hub

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The EU has launched a new website — www.eu4energy.ba — bringing together its main energy projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina on a single platform.

The site is designed as a “one-stop shop” for citizens, institutions, businesses and media to find information on EU-funded support for the country’s energy sector, the European External Action Service (EEAS) reported on Friday.

The platform lists three projects it describes as flagship initiatives, with links to each project’s own site.

One of them, EU4Energy, has a budget of €5 million and focuses on policy and regulatory support, including improving energy data and planning and aligning the sector with EU energy and climate standards.

Another, EU4CAET — short for “EU4 Collective Action for Energy Transition” — has a budget of €3.5 million and is co-funded by the EU and Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with implementation by GIZ.

The project supports municipalities, businesses and citizens, including through a grant facility for local pilot projects.

Funding figures and Growth Plan

A third project, EU4EnergyEfficiency, has a budget of more than €6 million and is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme and the Czech Development Agency.

It works on improving energy efficiency in public buildings and promoting renewable energy, including financing approaches such as ESCO — a model where energy service companies fund upgrades and are repaid from the savings.

More broadly, the EU said it has mobilised more than €335 million in grants and favourable financing for the country’s green transition alongside international financial institutions and EU member states.

Bosnia and Herzegovina can also access more than €52 million through the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, linked to reforms including renewable energy, energy efficiency, renovation of public and residential buildings, and alignment with EU climate legislation.