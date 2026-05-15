Ukraine builds clinics and shelters amid war with EIB-backed recovery funds

Credit: EEAS

A newly built outpatient clinic and an administrative service centre have opened in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region after construction backed by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The facilities are located near the city of Dnipro and were built during Russia’s war against Ukraine, with the EIB describing them as part of its recovery programme for the country in a release issued on Friday.

The clinic, in the village of Oleksandrivka, is designed to serve more than 3,000 residents in the village and surrounding communities. The project cost more than €718,000, including about €566,000 in EIB financing.

The administrative centre, in the settlement of Slobozhanske, is expected to provide services for more than 24,000 residents, including nearly 4,000 internally displaced people.

It cost almost €1.47 million, including more than €1.15 million financed by the EIB.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said communities in the region were continuing to build hospitals and public service facilities despite daily attacks, adding the bank would keep supporting Ukraine’s recovery through investments.

Shelters and digital systems built into new facilities

The Oleksandrivka clinic includes consultation rooms, medical equipment, accessible entrances and sanitary facilities, as well as a shelter intended to protect patients and staff during emergencies, the EIB said.

The Slobozhanske centre includes service counters, waiting areas, a digital queue system and electronic services, alongside accessible facilities and a shelter for visitors and staff.

Funding for both projects came through the EIB’s €200 million Ukraine Recovery Programme, one of three joint European Union – EIB initiatives delivered with Ukrainian ministries, local authorities and technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Public services at the administrative centre are set to include marriage and birth certificates, business and property registrations and residency permits.

A total of 36 recovery projects have been supported in Dnipropetrovsk region through the EU – EIB initiatives so far, with 12 facilities already completed, including the two newly opened sites.