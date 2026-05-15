EU-backed farm grants offer lifeline for Ukraine’s agricultural revival amid war

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Ukrainian farmers in eight oblasts can now apply for a new round of EU-backed grants worth up to UAH 1.1 million to invest in farm equipment, green technologies and infrastructure.

Applications have opened for the fourth grant cycle under Ukraine’s State Agrarian Register, with funding provided by the European Union and coordinated with the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced together with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Since 2023, more than UAH 217.8 million in grants has been awarded to 378 agricultural producers in Chernivetska, Dnipropetrovska, Ivano-Frankivska, Lvivska and Zakarpatska oblasts.

FAO said the support has been used for agricultural machinery and equipment, green technologies and infrastructure.

Under the new round, grants will be paid in Ukrainian hryvnia at the UN exchange rate in two categories — up to UAH 440,500 (USD 10,000) for small-scale producers, and up to UAH 1,101,250 (USD 25,000) for micro and small agricultural enterprises, cooperatives and associations of producers of geographical indication products.

Where the scheme will operate and what it supports

The programme will continue in Chernivetska, Dnipropetrovska, Ivano-Frankivska, Lvivska and Zakarpatska oblasts, and is expanding to Khmelnytska, Ternopilska and Volynska oblasts, the EEAS said.

In Lvivska, Dnipropetrovska, Volynska, Khmelnytska and Ternopilska, the support will focus on berries, vegetables, aquaculture, and dairy production and processing.

In Zakarpatska, the programme will also cover producers of Zakarpattia honey, Zakarpattia wine and traditional Hutsul cheeses, including Hutsul cow bryndza and sheep bryndzia, as well as aquaculture, berries, vegetables and non-timber forest products.

FAO said applicants will also be offered technical support, expert consultations and training. It said it has organised 170 training sessions so far on topics including finance, food quality and safety, agronomy, veterinary support, processing technologies, marketing, agrotourism, alternative energy in agriculture and business development.

Applicants must provide co-financing, with the required share depending on the value chain. Agricultural producers working in the eligible sectors can apply through the State Agrarian Register until 14 June 2026.