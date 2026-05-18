EU early-years education reaches record high

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Children’s participation in pre-primary education across the EU rose to 95.0% in 2024, up from 91.2% in 2014.

The data covers children aged three to the compulsory starting age for primary school, and refers to pre-primary education — early years schooling before primary education, Eurostat disclosed on Monday.

France recorded the highest participation rate at 100%, followed by Belgium at 98.1%, and Lithuania and Hungary at 97.9% each.

Romania had the lowest rate at 76.5%, with Slovakia at 81.8% and Czechia at 86.4%.

Most pre-primary teachers are women

Women made up 95.1% of teachers in pre-primary education across the EU in 2024, Eurostat said.

The highest shares of female teachers were in Romania (99.7%), Slovakia (99.6%) and Hungary (99.5%), while the lowest — though still high — were in the Netherlands (87.8%), France (91.6%) and Denmark (92.5%).