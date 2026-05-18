Climate disasters in 2025 leave Spain, Romania, Cyprus seeking EU relief

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The European Commission has proposed €144 million from the European Union Solidarity Fund to support Spain, Romania and Cyprus after climate-related disasters in 2025.

The proposed support covers €120.4 million for Spain, €14.3 million for Romania and €9.2 million for Cyprus, the Commission informed in a statement on Monday.

Spain was hit by prolonged drought, intense heatwaves and three major wildfire outbreaks in 2025, with the most destructive wave starting on 8 August and leaving eight people dead, the Commission said.

It proposed funding to help restore infrastructure including water and wastewater systems, telecommunications, education, transport and cultural heritage, as well as temporary accommodation and emergency rescue services, it added.

Romania faced severe flooding in the Centru, Sud Muntenia and Nord Est regions in May and June 2025 after several days of heavy rainfall.

Floodwaters from the Corund River damaged the Praid Salt Mine and compromised hydrotechnical infrastructure, causing widespread power outages.

Cyprus wildfires displaced thousands

Cyprus experienced two wildfires in July 2025 in the Limassol and Paphos regions, displacing thousands of residents and leaving two people dead, the Commission said.

Nearly 900 private properties were destroyed and schools and healthcare facilities reduced services because of the fires, it noted, adding that the proposed funding would support repairs to energy, water, wastewater, telecommunications and transport infrastructure.

Spain and Cyprus have already received advance payments, with more than €30 million paid to Spain and €2.3 million to Cyprus.

The full amounts still require approval by the European Parliament and the Council before being paid, and would then be released as single payments to each country.

Since it was set up in 2002, the EU Solidarity Fund has provided more than €10 billion for 147 disasters — including natural disasters and health emergencies — across 25 EU member states and six accession countries.