Lithuania set to receive €178m EU funds after reforms hit key targets

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The European Commission has given a positive preliminary assessment of Lithuania’s sixth request for €178 million in grants from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool under the NextGenerationEU pandemic recovery programme.

The Commission said on Monday that Lithuania had met 10 “milestones” and eight “targets” linked to the payment — EU-agreed steps that countries must complete before money is released.

Measures covered by the request include legislative changes to Lithuania’s minimum income scheme, and a requirement to publish forward-looking data on electricity grid capacity.

The package also includes the roll-out of digital tools such as a central repository to support the state’s data management model, a remote learning platform for civil servants, and enhanced tax and customs analytics.

Healthcare dashboard and social benefits reforms

One element is a public dashboard designed to monitor the quality of healthcare services by displaying key performance indicators, with the intention of making the data accessible to the public, the Commission said.

It also assessed reforms to social benefits, including changes to how benefits are indexed — with a new system linking them to living costs and wage growth — as well as increased minimum benefit levels and wider access to support.

Lithuania submitted the payment request on 31 March 2026.

The Commission informed it has sent its preliminary assessment to the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver an opinion, before the Commission can adopt a payment decision.

Once paid, the sixth instalment would bring Lithuania’s total received under the facility to €2.8 billion, or 73.7% of the funding in its plan.