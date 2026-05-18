Generative AI and piracy reshape EU copyright debate in new review

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The European Commission has opened a public call for evidence on possible changes to EU copyright rules, including a review of the 2019 Copyright in the Digital Single Market Directive.

The Commission wants feedback on how the 2019 directive has worked in practice, including whether it made it easier to use copyright-protected content online, improved licensing practices and contributed to a fairer marketplace, it stated in a release on Monday.

It added that the review will be supported by an external study, with a stakeholder survey already under way.

Questions raised by AI, piracy and music payments

The Commission said it is also seeking views on issues linked to generative artificial intelligence, including challenges around licensing — permissions to use copyrighted works — and enforcing rights.

Another area under consultation is online piracy of live events, with the Commission seeking views on tackling illegal streams in particular.

The Commission is also asking for input on how performers and producers are paid when recorded music is played in the EU, and on access to and re-use of works for research purposes, according to its statement.

Contributions to the call for evidence are open until 25 June, and the Commission said it is inviting responses from all relevant stakeholders.