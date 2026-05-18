Porcelaine de Limoges secures EU-wide protection in new start for craft goods

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Porcelaine de Limoges has become the first craft or industrial product to receive EU-wide protection under a new geographical indication scheme, the European Union Intellectual Property Office said.

The registration is the first under the EU’s Craft and Industrial Geographical Indications (CIGI) system, which extends a form of protected product status — long used for wines, cheeses and other agricultural goods — to non-agricultural items, the European Commission reported on Monday.

The porcelain made in and around the French city of Limoges will be protected across the EU against imitation and misuse under the scheme, it said.

From 1 December 2025, the EU’s geographical indication system is due to apply to craft and industrial goods.

Dozens of applications submitted

Seventy-four registration applications have been submitted since the system opened, coming via EU member states including Czechia, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Sweden, the Commission informed.

Applications cover products including ceramics, textiles, embroidery and cutlery.

National authorities and EUIPO provide guidance on requirements, application procedures and use of the CIGI system.