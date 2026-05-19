EU fertiliser prices surge again as sharp rises hit 24 member states

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Fertiliser and soil improver prices in the EU rose by 8.0% in the final quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier.

The quarterly increase followed a pattern of sharp rises in 2021 and 2022, a fall in 2023 and 2024, and then four consecutive quarters of increases in 2025, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, prices increased in 24 of the EU’s 27 member states.

The largest rises were recorded in Romania, where prices were up 16.8%, followed by Ireland at 15.3% and the Netherlands at 12.1%.

Where prices fell

Prices declined in Bulgaria by 6.1%, while Croatia and Lithuania each recorded a 0.2% fall over the same period, Eurostat said.