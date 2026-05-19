EU lawmakers back slashing tariff-free steel imports by 47%

Credit: European Commission

MEPs have backed new EU rules to cut tariff-free steel imports and raise duties on shipments above the quota, replacing safeguards due to expire on 30 June 2026.

The regulation would cap tariff-free import volumes at 18.3 million tonnes a year, a 47% reduction compared with 2024 steel quotas, the European Parliament reported on Tuesday.

Imports above the quota — and steel goods not covered by it — would face a 50% customs duty, up from 25%.

Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate country and its security situation would be taken into account when allocating country quotas.

‘Melt and pour’ rule for tracing steel

The rules would also introduce a “melt and pour” requirement, meaning the origin of steel is determined by where it is first melted and cast, to improve traceability and limit circumvention through minimal processing in third countries, the European Parliament said.

The legislation was approved by 606 votes in favour, 16 against and 39 abstentions.

Karin Karlsbro, the Parliament’s lead negotiator on the file, said she welcomed that an exemption for Russian steel slabs would not be extended, and said Ukraine “must not be punished by EU measures while its steel industry is under direct Russian attack”.

The regulation now requires formal approval by the Council and is due to enter into force on 1 July 2026.