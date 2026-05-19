European Order of Merit recognises integration icons in Strasbourg ceremony

Credit: Roberta Metsola on X

The first recipients of the European Order of Merit were honoured at a ceremony in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

Thirteen of the 20 inaugural laureates attended and addressed the chamber after receiving the distinction from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the parliamentary press service announced on Tuesday.

The selection committee for the Order was also present, along with Cyprus deputy minister for European affairs Marilena Raouna representing the EU Council Presidency.

Metsola told the ceremony: “Europe was not handed to us. It was built treaty by treaty, crisis by crisis and by people who chose solidarity over division and cooperation over self-interest.”

Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, and Lech Wałęsa, the former Solidarność leader and former president of Poland, attended in Strasbourg after being admitted as “distinguished members” of the Order.

Who was honoured in Strasbourg

Those listed as “honourable members” present were Jerzy Buzek, Aníbal Cavaco Silva, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Maia Sandu, Wolfgang Schüssel, Javier Solana and Jean-Claude Trichet, the Parliament said.

Members of the Order present were Marc Gjidara, Sandra Lejniece, Oleksandra Matviichuk and Viviane Reding.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also admitted to the Order as a distinguished member, while other recipients named by the Parliament included former leaders Valdas Adamkus, Sauli Niinistö and Mary Robinson, as well as chef José Andrés, basketball player Giánnis Antetokoúnmpo and the band U2.

The European Order of Merit was set up by the European Parliament’s Bureau last year as an EU institution’s distinction to recognise individuals described as having contributed to European integration and the promotion and defence of European values.