EU, Australia tighten fishing rules in contested Indian Ocean resource deal

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The EU and Australia have secured a new agreement at a meeting in Malé, Maldives, setting fishing limits for Indian Ocean swordfish.

The measure was agreed at the annual meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), a regional body where Indian Ocean coastal states and other fishing nations set rules for tuna and related species, the European Commission informed on Monday.

The new rules set catch limits for all major fishing nations in the region and match the total allowable catches (TAC) agreed by the IOTC in 2024, based on scientific advice.

The measure will apply for an initial two-year period, covering 2027 and 2028.

European fleets were allocated an annual catch limit of 6,356 tonnes of Indian Ocean swordfish for 2027 and 2028 under the agreement.

Swordfish and Indian Ocean fishing rules

Swordfish were described as a key resource for coastal communities, including in the EU’s outermost regions of La Réunion and Mayotte, where local fishers depend on them, according to the statement.

The EU took part in the negotiations through the European Commission, and put forward the proposal jointly with Australia.

The EU participates in 18 regional fisheries management organisations worldwide, including the IOTC.