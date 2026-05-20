EU funnels €158.9m to Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia under growth plan

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The European Commission has made available €49 million to Albania, €44.2 million to Montenegro and €65.7 million to North Macedonia under its Reform and Growth Facility.

The latest funding follows a third payment request and a positive Commission assessment of reform steps in business competitiveness and innovation in Albania and Montenegro, and in education and digitalisation in North Macedonia, the Commission stated on Wednesday.

With this release, the total amount made available under the facility now stands at €212.8 million for Albania, €89.3 million for Montenegro and €142.1 million for North Macedonia.

In Albania, the assessed reforms included measures to improve the business environment, facilitate investment and innovation, and expand access to finance, including for start-ups and firms in green and digital sectors.

Of the €49 million, €22.8 million will go to the state budget, while the remainder is being made available for investment projects through the Western Balkans Investment Framework.

In Montenegro, the Commission assessed reforms focused on research and innovation, including support for scientists, businesses and research institutions, as well as strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem.

Of the €44.2 million, €20.6 million will be transferred to the state budget and the rest made available for investment projects through the same framework.

How the investment funding is meant to work

In North Macedonia, the reforms assessed included measures to improve financing for primary and secondary education and to expand access to digital infrastructure and IT equipment in schools, according to the statement.

Of the €65.7 million, €30.6 million will be transferred to the state budget, with the remaining funds earmarked for investment projects via the Western Balkans Investment Framework.

Funds set aside for that framework are intended to support infrastructure projects in areas including sustainable transport, clean energy, digital development and “human capital” — a term used for investments in people’s skills and education — once projects are approved by the framework’s board, the organisation said.

The Reform and Growth Facility sits under the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and has an overall envelope of €6 billion, according to One journey, one ticket, full rights: Simplifying train travel in Europe. Partners report every six months on reforms supported by the facility, with the latest release linked to the third half-yearly reporting period covering reforms implemented until the end of December 2025.

Overall financing released under the instrument since 2024 totals €673.6 million, the organisation added.