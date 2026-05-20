Citizens challenge EU to protect nature, tackle habitat fragmentation

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The European Commission has registered two European Citizens’ Initiatives calling for stronger protection of nature and improved links between habitats across Europe.

One initiative, titled “Rights for Nature: Empower Citizens to Represent and Protect Ecosystems”, asks the Commission to recognise rights of nature in EU law through a legal act such as a directive or regulation, the EU executive informed on Tuesday.

The organisers say they want ecosystems treated as living entities with rights including the right to exist, to regenerate and to be restored.

The second initiative, “Reconnecting nature through the creation of European biodiversity corridors”, calls for a proposal to improve ecological connectivity between inland water and land ecosystems and address fragmentation.

The organisers also call for cross-border coordination, common tools and stronger support for Natura 2000 — the EU-wide network of protected areas.

What happens next

The Commission said the two initiatives met the formal conditions under the European Citizens’ Initiative Regulation, and it has not assessed the substance of the proposals at this stage.

Registration does not affect any eventual decision on whether to act.

Organisers have six months to start a 12-month signature collection period, and the Commission is required to respond only if an initiative gathers at least one million signatures, with minimum thresholds reached in at least seven EU member states.

European Citizens’ Initiatives were introduced by the Lisbon Treaty and launched in April 2012, allowing citizens to invite the Commission to propose laws in areas where it has the power to act. Since the scheme began, 131 initiatives have been registered.