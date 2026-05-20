Philippines sends aid to Ukraine through EU scheme to support public services

Credit: PTC Logistics, KLN Philippines, & Mike Isip, 2026/EEAS

The Philippines has donated 40 portable power generators to Ukraine to provide back-up electricity for civilian communities and non-military infrastructure.

The 6 kW generators are intended to support facilities such as hospitals, schools and other civilian sites affected by disruptions to Ukraine’s power grid, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Wednesday.

The donation followed a meeting on 11 February between Ukraine’s ambassador to the Philippines, Yuliia Fediv, and Senator Erwin Tulfo, who chairs the Philippine Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

The generators were supplied by Highball Traders Inc and will be sent through the rescEU Donations Scheme, part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — an EU framework that helps co-ordinate emergency assistance, including contributions from non-EU countries.

Shipment routed via Poland

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Philippines handled documentation and logistics with support from Philippine Transmarine Carriers, Inc. and KLN Logistics, the EEAS said.

The shipment is due to travel from the Philippines to the Port of Gdansk in Poland, where it will be received by Poland’s Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency for onward delivery to Ukraine, it added.

“These generators will provide much-needed relief to Ukrainian civilians, ensuring that essential services remain operational during power outages,” Fediv said.

The generators are for civilian and humanitarian use only and have no military or security-related application, according to the EU Delegation to the Philippines.