EU ageing accelerates as median age jumps by over 5 years in 20 years

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Eurostat has published the 2026 edition of its interactive “Demography of Europe” publication, bringing together the latest data on the European Union’s population.

The EU had 451 million residents in 2025, up by about 1 million from 2024, according to Eurostat's report released on Thursday.

People aged 80 or over made up 6% of the EU population in 2025.

The median age — the point at which half the population is older and half is younger — rose to 44.9 years in 2025 from 39.6 years in 2005.

About 3% of the EU population — around 14 million people — were living in a different EU country from the one they were citizens of.

Interactive charts and four themes

The publication presents its main findings alongside interactive visualisations that allow country comparisons and show changes over time, Eurostat said.

It also allows users to access and download datasets and share visualisations on social media.

“Demography of Europe” is organised into four sections: population structure, population change, population diversity and marital status.