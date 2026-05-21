EU Parliament votes for expanded victims’ rights in courts, healthcare

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MEPs have backed updated EU rules that would strengthen support and legal protections for victims of crime, including new helplines and expanded rights during criminal proceedings.

The proposals were approved on Thursday by 440 votes in favour, with 49 against and 84 abstentions, the European Parliament informed.

Under the changes, victims would gain stronger rights during court proceedings, including information and emotional support at court premises.

The text also includes a right to privacy and would restrict disclosure of a victim’s personal data to the offender, while providing legal aid during a trial for victims without sufficient means.

The measures would also speed up the payment of compensation.

A new system of helplines would be created to provide information, support and referrals to services, with contact available online and through apps as well as via an EU-wide phone number — 116 006.

Victims would also be able to report offences online, and member states would need to ensure people whose liberty is restricted — including non-EU citizens held in immigration-related facilities — can effectively report crimes.

The proposals also call for third-party reporting through civil society organisations to be facilitated.

Support for victims with specific needs

The draft directive includes tailored support for victims with specific needs, based on an individual assessment carried out by trained professionals, according to the Parliament.

Survivors of sexual violence would have access to healthcare services including emergency contraception, post-exposure prophylaxis treatment, testing for sexually transmitted infections, and access to abortion.

Post-exposure prophylaxis is a treatment intended to reduce the risk of infection after potential exposure.

The text also sets out measures for child victims, including a child-friendly and age-appropriate approach and, where possible, access to services such as medical examinations, psychological support and video-recorded testimonies in the same premises.

The draft directive must still be formally adopted by the Council before it can enter into force. Member states would then have two years to implement it.