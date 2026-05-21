EU Parliament condemns Taliban, Iran, Indonesia over systemic rights violations

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The European Parliament has adopted three resolutions condemning human rights violations in Iran, Afghanistan and Indonesia, including calls for additional EU sanctions on Iranian officials and stronger action against Taliban restrictions on women and girls.

MEPs said they stood in solidarity with Iranians facing what they described as “the largest mass murder of protestors in the country’s history”, and condemned the use of the death penalty to deter political mobilisation, the parliamentary press service reported on Thursday.

They also called for the release of all political prisoners and criticised secret executions carried out in March and April, including of minors.

The Parliament called on the EU to expand sanctions against Iranian officials responsible for repression, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — a powerful branch of Iran’s armed forces — and entities associated with the Supreme Leader.

It also backed EU entry bans for IRGC members and “loyal family members”, and called on member states to close Iranian diplomatic missions linked to “transnational repression.”

The Iran resolution passed by 516 votes in favour, 14 against and 39 abstentions.

Afghanistan and Indonesia votes

MEPs condemned the Taliban’s adoption of a Criminal Procedure Code for courts, saying it “advances the systematic persecution of women and girls” and “institutionalises” violations of fundamental rights, including corporal punishment, the Parliament said.

They called for the code to be repealed and for an end to public floggings, executions and restrictions affecting women and girls, LGBTQ+ people, religious minorities and other vulnerable groups.

The Parliament also called for stronger EU action, including enforcing International Criminal Court arrest warrants, expanding human rights sanctions against Taliban leaders linked to persecution of women and girls, and increasing humanitarian assistance.

The Afghanistan resolution was adopted by 480 votes for, five against and 83 abstentions, according to the Parliament.

On Indonesia, MEPs called for investigations into recent acid attacks against environmental and human rights defenders Andrie Yunus and Muhammad Rosidi, and for an end to impunity for rights violators.

They also urged Indonesia to reconsider and amend legal reforms that expand military powers over civilian sectors, and raised concerns about proposed laws on disinformation, broadcasting and cybersecurity that could restrict freedom of expression.

The Indonesia resolution passed by 469 votes in favour, 38 against and 62 abstentions.