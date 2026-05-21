EU tightens plastic waste export rules with new digital tracking system

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Most provisions of the EU’s revised Waste Shipment Regulation have started to apply, including a new electronic system for processing waste shipments and tighter checks on some plastic waste exports.

The Digital Waste Shipment System, known as DIWASS, is an EU online platform designed to process waste shipment paperwork digitally and simplify cross-border procedures, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

From today, the system must be used for the “prior informed consent” procedure — a process requiring authorisation before certain waste can be shipped — covering hazardous waste, mixed municipal waste, waste sent for disposal, and mixed or contaminated waste.

The Commission also noted the new rules include additional measures intended to support recycling within the EU.

Digital tracking and waste exports

The new system is intended to improve traceability in waste shipments across the EU and help tackle illegal waste trade, the Commission said.

The rules also introduce additional scrutiny on exports of plastic waste.

Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said: “A fully digital EU wide operational system to keep track of waste shipments will help Europe take control of its own resource flows, turning waste into a secure, sustainable source of critical materials.”