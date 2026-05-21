Global threats erode trust in science, EU warns on Academic Freedom Day

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Academic freedom is coming under growing pressure worldwide, with scholars facing increasing threats and disinformation eroding trust in science, EU Commission figures have warned in a statement marking International Academic Freedom Day.

Academic freedom was described as the right to question, discover, teach, learn and debate without fear of censorship, intimidation or undue interference. Limits on that freedom can weaken critical thinking and innovation, and make democratic debate less informed.

The statement was issued by Commission Executive Vice-Presidents Henna Virkkunen and Roxana Mînzatu and Commissioners Ekaterina Zaharieva and Michael McGrath.

The Commission said freedom of scientific research is already recognised as a core value in the EU’s 2021 Pact for Research and Innovation in Europe, which underpins the European Research Area — a framework intended to co-ordinate research efforts across the bloc.

It disclosed it is preparing a recommendation on supporting scientific evidence and its use in public policymaking, building on the 2020 Bonn Declaration on Freedom of Scientific Research.

Funding and support for researchers

The Commission said it plans to include additional safeguards for the freedom of scientific research in the forthcoming European Research Area Act.

Horizon Europe, described by the Commission as the world’s largest international research programme, was cited as a way of supporting researchers, including those fleeing conflict, persecution or systemic censorship.

The “Choose Europe” initiative was presented as part of the EU’s effort to attract research talent, with measures including a “Choose Europe for Science” pilot under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions and planned European Research Council “Plus Grants."

In the next Horizon Europe programme, the Commission said it is proposing to double support for the European Research Council and to substantially increase the budget for the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions.

Challenges cited included attacks on university autonomy, politicisation of research and academics being targeted for their views.