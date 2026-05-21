EU unveils €77m fund to transform housing, services for migrants

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has opened a new funding call worth an indicative €77 million to help EU member states support local and regional authorities delivering integration measures for third-country nationals.

The initiative is being run under a specific action of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, known as AMIF, the Commission informed in a release on Thursday.

National AMIF managing authorities in each member state will select projects to submit to the Commission, and local and regional authorities have been told to contact their national managing authority and follow its selection process.

The call lists two main areas for support: “integrated service delivery” and housing solutions.

Integrated service delivery includes cross-sector projects such as one-stop-shop models bringing services together in one place, including documentation help, language courses, career guidance and housing advice.

Housing proposals can include pilots for modular housing, co-living and mixed-community housing open to both EU citizens and third-country nationals, as well as “Housing First” models — an approach that prioritises providing permanent housing before other support services.

Who can apply and how much funding is available

Member states can submit one application each, with up to two project proposals, while eligible beneficiaries include cities, municipalities, regional authorities and local agencies, the statement said.

The minimum funding request per project is €800,000 and the maximum is €7.5 million, with EU co-financing of up to 90%.

AMIF managing authorities have been invited to submit applications by 2 October 2026.