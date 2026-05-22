Friday 22 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

ICT education sees EU progress in quantity but declines in equality

Friday 22 May 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
ICT education sees EU progress in quantity but declines in equality
Credit: Unsplash

Men made up more than four in five employed people in the EU with an education in information and communication technology (ICT) in 2025.

A total of 3.4 million people in the EU were employed with an ICT educational background in 2025, up 5.1% from 3.2 million a year earlier, Eurostat reported on Friday.

ICT refers to subjects linked to computing and communications technologies.

Men accounted for 83.4% of employed people with an ICT education in 2025 — about 2.8 million people — while women made up 16.6%, or around 0.6 million.

The number of women in employment with an ICT education fell 2.6% compared with 2024, while their share dropped by 1.3 percentage points from 17.9%.

The highest shares of men among employed people with an ICT education were recorded in Czechia (92.9%), Slovenia (89.1%), Latvia (89.0%), Lithuania (88.9%) and Slovakia (88.4%).

The highest proportions of women were in Denmark (30.0%), Sweden (29.8%), Romania (28.6%), Bulgaria (25.6%) and Croatia (25.2%).

Most had higher education qualifications

Nearly three quarters — 74.8% — of employed people with an ICT education in the EU had completed tertiary education in 2025, Eurostat said.

Tertiary education refers to higher education such as university-level degrees.

More than nine in 10 employed people with an ICT education had tertiary education in Denmark (97.7%), France (96.6%), Cyprus (96.4%), Ireland (92.3%), Bulgaria (91.1%) and Croatia (90.9%).

By contrast, most employed people with an ICT education did not have tertiary education in Italy (69.2%) and Portugal (58.8%).

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.