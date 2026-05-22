ICT education sees EU progress in quantity but declines in equality

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Men made up more than four in five employed people in the EU with an education in information and communication technology (ICT) in 2025.

A total of 3.4 million people in the EU were employed with an ICT educational background in 2025, up 5.1% from 3.2 million a year earlier, Eurostat reported on Friday.

ICT refers to subjects linked to computing and communications technologies.

Men accounted for 83.4% of employed people with an ICT education in 2025 — about 2.8 million people — while women made up 16.6%, or around 0.6 million.

The number of women in employment with an ICT education fell 2.6% compared with 2024, while their share dropped by 1.3 percentage points from 17.9%.

The highest shares of men among employed people with an ICT education were recorded in Czechia (92.9%), Slovenia (89.1%), Latvia (89.0%), Lithuania (88.9%) and Slovakia (88.4%).

The highest proportions of women were in Denmark (30.0%), Sweden (29.8%), Romania (28.6%), Bulgaria (25.6%) and Croatia (25.2%).

Most had higher education qualifications

Nearly three quarters — 74.8% — of employed people with an ICT education in the EU had completed tertiary education in 2025, Eurostat said.

Tertiary education refers to higher education such as university-level degrees.

More than nine in 10 employed people with an ICT education had tertiary education in Denmark (97.7%), France (96.6%), Cyprus (96.4%), Ireland (92.3%), Bulgaria (91.1%) and Croatia (90.9%).

By contrast, most employed people with an ICT education did not have tertiary education in Italy (69.2%) and Portugal (58.8%).