Slovenian finance expert to lead EU push against harmful tax practices

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Tina Humar of Slovenia has been elected chair of the EU’s Code of Conduct Group on business taxation, with a two-year term starting on 21 May 2026.

The Code of Conduct Group was set up in 1998 and is made up of high-level tax experts from EU member states, the Council of the EU said in a release on Thursday.

It promotes fair tax competition and monitors tax measures considered harmful, both within the EU and in dealings with countries outside the bloc.

Humar is Director General in the Directorate for the System of Tax, Customs and Other Public Finance Revenues at Slovenia’s Ministry of Finance.

What the group does

The group implements the EU’s code of conduct for business taxation — described as a political, intergovernmental commitment by EU member states to curb harmful tax measures and promote fair tax competition — the Council said.

Its work also includes contributing to updates of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, which is revised twice a year after reviews of whether non-EU jurisdictions have met commitments made under the process.

The chair, supported by the Council’s General Secretariat and with technical assistance from the European Commission, is responsible for liaising with non-EU jurisdictions on the listing process.