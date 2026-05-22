EU tightens sanctions on Iran over threats to vital maritime transit

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The EU has widened an existing sanctions framework on Iran so it can target people and organisations linked to actions that threaten freedom of navigation in the Middle East.

The measures were originally set up in response to Tehran’s military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and for armed groups in the Middle East and Red Sea region, but will now also cover conduct related to maritime transit, the Council of the EU declared in a statement on Friday.

Iran’s actions against vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz are contrary to international law and infringe established rights of transit passage and “innocent passage” through international straits, the Council said.

Under the amended framework, the EU can impose travel restrictions preventing listed individuals and entities from entering or transiting through EU territory, as well as freezing their assets.

EU citizens and companies are also forbidden from making funds, financial assets or economic resources available to those listed.

Previous expansions and recent EU positions

The Council said EU ministers reached a political agreement on expanding the framework at the Foreign Affairs Council on 21 April 2026.

A dedicated sanctions framework was first established on 20 July 2023 over Iran’s military support for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

It was broadened on 14 May 2024 to cover Iran’s military support for armed groups in the Middle East and Red Sea region, and drone and missile attacks Iran carried out against Israel in April 2024.

In conclusions dated 19 March 2026, the European Council called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026) and condemned acts that threaten navigation or prevent vessels from entering and exiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The EU’s foreign policy chief issued a statement on 9 April 2026 on behalf of the bloc after a ceasefire agreed by the United States and Iran, urging all involved to ensure freedom of navigation and safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in line with international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.