EU Digital Markets Act ramps up investigations into cloud and search practices

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The European Commission has published its third annual report on how the EU’s Digital Markets Act is being enforced, including updates on cases, investigations and recent decisions.

The Digital Markets Act, known as the DMA, is an EU law designed to regulate large digital platforms designated as “gatekeepers” — companies whose services act as key access points between businesses and consumers online, the Commission pointed out in its statement on Friday.

Two enforcement proceedings were closed with non-compliance decisions that included fines — one case linked to “anti-steering”, and another concerning consumers’ options for how their personal data is used.

The Commission also said it set out conditions for interoperability with connected devices such as smartwatches and other wearables, closing two specification proceedings that had been opened in 2024.

New investigations in cloud and search

Three market investigations were opened related to the cloud sector, including two probes into whether certain cloud computing services should be designated as gatekeepers, and a third looking at how effective the DMA is in supporting competitiveness and fairness in cloud computing, the Commission said.

A separate non-compliance investigation was opened into the possible demoting of media publishers’ content in search results.

The report also includes the latest information from gatekeepers’ reporting obligations, including notifications about mergers and acquisitions and audited descriptions of consumer profiling techniques — methods used to group or predict users’ interests based on their behaviour.

It also sets out work on co-ordination across different legal frameworks, including activity linked to the DMA High-Level Group and co-operation with authorities in non-EU countries.