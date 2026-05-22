New EU water guidance targets mining, environmental goals

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The European Commission has published new guidance on how EU water laws should be applied when authorities assess permits for projects that could affect water quality, including mining and metal processing.

The document is intended to reduce uncertainty about compliance and make implementation more consistent across member states, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

It focuses on how to assess the environmental impact of new projects on water quality, particularly where activities could affect the chemical status of rivers, lakes, coastal waters and groundwater.

The guidance relates to the Water Framework Directive, the EU’s main law on water protection, and linked rules covering groundwater and pollution limits.

Under the directive, Member States must ensure waters reach “good” quality status by 2015 or, at the latest, by 2027.

The Commission said the document also explains exemptions introduced through recent amendments to water legislation, including simplified procedures for projects that cause only short-term deterioration or that relocate pollution without a net increase.

It provides examples of how existing flexibilities in the rules could be used for projects linked to critical raw materials — materials used in sectors such as batteries, defence and digital technologies.

Focus on permits for critical raw materials projects

The Commission said it will work with member states to support faster and more consistent assessments for permits related to critical raw materials projects.

It added that while the guidance is aimed mainly at mining, its conclusions can also apply to other projects, including those linked to EU initiatives such as the Renewable Energy Directive III, the Chips Act and the Net Zero Industry Act.

A revised EU directive updating lists of pollutants in surface and groundwater entered into force on 11 May 2026, aligning the lists with updated scientific advice and tightening monitoring and controls for new substances.

The guidance does not change EU law and is not legally binding, the Commission said.

“Today’s guidance on EU water legislation is part of our efforts to speed up permitting, simplify and accelerate procedures, increase competitiveness and achieve strategic goals while maintaining high environmental standards and improving water resilience,” Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall stated.