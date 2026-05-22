EU greenlights €13m in French fishing aid as fuel costs spiral

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The European Commission has approved a €13 million French state aid scheme for fishing companies facing higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support will be paid as direct grants calculated on how much marine fuel a company bought in April and May 2026, the Commission reported on Friday.

Companies will be able to receive €0.20 per litre for fuel purchased from 1 to 30 April 2026 and €0.35 per litre for fuel purchased from 1 to 31 May 2026.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026 and is meant to cover costs incurred in April and May 2026.

Marine fuel prices rose by more than 75% between late February and April 2026, creating uncertainty for fuel-dependent sectors including fishing.

First scheme cleared under new crisis framework

France’s programme is the first approved under the EU’s Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework — a set of temporary rules allowing governments to support parts of the economy affected by the crisis — which was adopted on 29 April 2026, the Commission said.

The framework is designed to cover sectors considered among the most exposed, including agriculture, fishery, transport and energy-intensive industries, and is set to remain in place until 31 December 2026.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under the case number SA.123189.