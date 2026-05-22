EU marks 40th year since passing of European federalist Altiero Spinelli

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has marked the 40th anniversary of Italian federalist Altiero Spinelli’s death by describing him as a “founding father” of the European Union and highlighting his role in early efforts to deepen European integration.

In a video message on Friday, von der Leyen said Spinelli developed ideas for a “peaceful and united Europe” while he was a political prisoner on the Italian island of Ventotene during the fascist era.

She added that after Italy’s liberation he helped create the European Movement, a pro-European organisation formed in the aftermath of the Second World War.

Von der Leyen also said Spinelli worked as a European Commissioner on strengthening European industry, and later, as a member of the first directly elected European Parliament, pushed to turn the then European Economic Community into what she called a “true European Union.”

Three lessons from Spinelli’s life

Von der Leyen said Spinelli showed that ideas seen as unrealistic at the time could later become achievable, and urged people to “dare to fight” for big changes.

She also stated Spinelli sought to bring together pro-European politicians from across the political spectrum in the European Parliament, and that this cooperation led to the first draft of a treaty establishing the European Union.

Von der Leyen said Spinelli supported a common European defence and argued that peace and freedom in Europe required “a strong Europe of defence” and “a more independent Europe.”