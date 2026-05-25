EU boosts Albania’s defence with €21m amid growing security concerns

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EU member states have approved a further €21 million package of support for Albania’s armed forces under the European Peace Facility, taking total EU assistance to the country to €49 million.

The Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday that the decision was its third bilateral assistance measure for the Albanian Armed Forces under the facility, which the EU uses to fund foreign and security policy actions linked to military and defence support.

The new funding will provide light armoured multipurpose vehicles, as well as tactical and engineering vehicles, alongside related supplies and services including operational and maintenance training.

Albania is “a close and reliable partner on foreign and security policy” and “a committed NATO ally”, Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stated.

Previous support and the European Peace Facility

The first bilateral assistance measure for Albania under the European Peace Facility was worth €13 million and was adopted in July 2024, with a second worth €15 million adopted in July 2025, the Council said.

The European Peace Facility was set up in March 2021 to finance actions under the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy to prevent conflicts, preserve peace and strengthen international security and stability, including support to strengthen the military and defence capacities of countries outside the EU.