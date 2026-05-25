Renewed EU-Mexico partnership targets trade, security, climate breakthroughs

Credit: European Commission

European Union and Mexican leaders meeting in Mexico City have signed a modernised strategic partnership agreement and a separate interim trade deal, according to a joint statement issued after the EU – Mexico Summit on 22 May 2026.

The leaders said they had concluded the “Political, Economic and Cooperation Strategic Partnership Agreement” — described as a Modernised Global Agreement — alongside an Interim Trade Agreement between Mexico and the EU.

Bilateral trade between the EU and Mexico has quadrupled over the past 25 years, the joint statement said, referring to the period since their earlier Global Agreement entered into force in 2000.

The leaders said the updated framework is intended to cover political dialogue and cooperation as well as trade, investment, science, technology and innovation, and it includes a commitment to “open fair and rules-based international trade” with a reformed World Trade Organization at its core.

New dialogues on health, digital policy, security and migration

The EU and Mexico said they would launch a High-Level Dialogue on Security and Migration, including cooperation against organised crime and illicit drug trafficking, and continuing work with Europol, according to the joint statement.

They also said they had launched the first EU – Mexico Sectoral Dialogue on Health, with planned discussion areas including medicines and vaccines, non-communicable diseases, digital health and pandemic prevention and preparedness.

On technology, the leaders said they would relaunch the EU – Mexico Digital Dialogue to discuss digital innovation, regulation and emerging technologies.

The statement also declared the two sides would strengthen cooperation on climate and the environment, including support for implementing the Paris Agreement, backing the rapid implementation of the BBNJ Agreement — a UN oceans treaty focused on protecting biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction — and working towards an international legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution.