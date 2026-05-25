EU envoy’s Bhutan visit highlights green energy, trade ambitions, diplomacy

Credit: EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin on X

The EU’s ambassador to India and Bhutan, Hervé Delphin, has concluded an official visit to Bhutan that included meetings with the King, the Prime Minister and several ministers, as well as Europe Day events and the launch of the country’s first European Union Film Festival.

Delphin met His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during the visit and discussed Bhutan’s outlook and the Ghelephu Mindfulness City project, the European External Action Service announced on Monday.

He also held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and ministers responsible for foreign affairs and external trade, finance, home affairs, agriculture and livestock, and industry, commerce and employment.

The talks covered future EU – Bhutan cooperation in areas including private investment, green energy infrastructure, digital connectivity, education and information technology.

Discussions also referenced business-to-business investment opportunities in sectors including agriculture, agro-food, agro-industry, renewable energy, hospitality and wellness.

The programme included meetings with the governors of Bumthang, Trongsa and Wangdue Phodrang, as well as field visits to EU-funded initiatives linked to local private entrepreneurship.

Europe Day reception and film festival

An official Europe Day reception was held in Thimphu on 20 May, marking the 76th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration and more than 40 years of diplomatic relations between the EU and Bhutan, the EEAS informed.

The reception was hosted by Delphin, with Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attending as chief guest.

Bhutan’s first EU Film Festival opened on 21 May at City Cinema in Thimphu and was inaugurated by Delphin and Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister D.N. Dhungyel.

The festival ran until 23 May and screened six films from EU countries.