EU advances Vietnam partnership with new focus on green, digital innovation

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European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation Ekaterina Zaharieva will visit Hanoi on 26–27 May to strengthen EU–Vietnam cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

Vietnam has a “vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem with outstanding talent” and the EU wants to deepen cooperation in science, technology, research and innovation, Zaharieva said, according to a statement published by the European External Action Service on Monday.

She declared that the EU also wants to support young innovators and researchers and create new opportunities for businesses and start-ups on both sides.

During the trip, Zaharieva will promote Horizon Europe — the EU’s main funding programme for research and innovation — and encourage new cooperation and investment links between European and Vietnamese researchers, innovators, start-ups and businesses.

A Letter of Intent is due to be signed between the European Commission, on behalf of the EU, and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology to strengthen cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The Letter of Intent will set out a framework to strengthen research capacities, promote exchanges on Horizon Europe and other research programmes, support researcher mobility, build institutional capacity, and facilitate joint training and research initiatives.

Meetings with Vietnamese officials and business representatives

Zaharieva is also due to meet high-level Vietnamese counterparts to discuss strategic priorities and implementing the strengthened partnership in science, technology, research and innovation, the EEAS said.

In a “Team Europe” approach — involving the EU and its member states — the Commissioner will meet representatives from the European and Vietnamese private sector and start-up ecosystems.

Talks are expected to cover technological challenges, investment opportunities and innovation-driven growth.

The EU said it is ready to scale up support for Vietnam’s “twin transitions” — green and digital — and promote investment opportunities linked to emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, 5G, space technology and cybersecurity.