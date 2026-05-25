Nepal’s new leadership meets EU delegates for trade and climate talks

Credit: EEAS

A delegation of 22 EU ambassadors and deputy heads of mission is visiting Kathmandu on 25 – 26 May for talks with Nepal’s new government.

The mission is being hosted by the EU Delegation to Nepal, led by EU Ambassador Véronique Lorenzo, the European External Action Service informed on Monday.

Representatives are travelling from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Meetings are scheduled with Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday, 26 May, while talks on Monday, 25 May involved Foreign Affairs Minister Shisir Khanal, Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Khadak Raj Paudel, and Education, Science and Technology Minister Sasmit Pokharel.

The delegation is also due to meet private sector leaders, civil society representatives and youth leaders during the two-day trip.

Trade, climate and wider cooperation on the agenda

The visit is intended to “congratulate the new government” and discuss cooperation including trade and investment, climate action and “multilateral issues”, Ambassador Lorenzo said in the EEAS statement.

The EU described itself as one of Nepal’s largest international partners and said it and EU member states work with government institutions, civil society and the private sector on areas including inclusive economic growth, democratic governance, education and sustainable development.