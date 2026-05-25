Spain's king honours local democracy as EU cities win major European prize

Credit: CoR

Kata Tüttő, president of the European Committee of the Regions, accepted the Carlos V European Prize 2026 on the committee’s behalf at a ceremony in Spain on Sunday.

The prize was presented by King Felipe VI at the Monastery of San Jerónimo de Yuste in Extremadura, the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) informed on Monday.

The Carlos V European Prize is awarded by the European and Ibero-American Academy of Yuste Foundation, which said it recognises the role of the European Committee of the Regions in involving cities and regions in European Union decision-making.

In her acceptance statement, Tüttő declared that the committee exists to connect EU policies to local realities, adding that around 70% of EU policies are implemented at local or regional level.

She described local and regional leaders as “crisis managers” and “democratic anchors”, and said the EU should “protect and reinforce its local and regional fabric”, according to her statement.

Why the committee was selected

The jury, chaired by María Guardiola — president of the Yuste Foundation’s board of trustees and of the Regional Government of Extremadura — said it chose the committee for its contribution to integrating Europe’s cities and regions into the EU project, and for helping citizens raise everyday problems and concerns with EU institutions.

It also cited the committee’s promotion of “multi-level and cross-border cooperation” and said its work reflects “unity in diversity.”

The award was first made in 1995 to Jacques Delors, then president of the European Commission, the Yuste Foundation said, adding that past recipients have included José Manuel Barroso, Mario Draghi, Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.