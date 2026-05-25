EU chief prosecutor challenges Greek legal changes undermining corruption probe

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The European Chief Prosecutor has written to the European Commission about recent legal and judicial developments in Greece that it says are affecting the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO).

A letter was sent in line with the EU’s Conditionality Regulation — rules that can link access to EU funds to protections for the EU budget, the EPPO reported on Friday.

The European Chief Prosecutor raised concerns about “recent legislative amendments and decisions” that it said have an adverse effect on the EPPO’s effective and independent functioning in Greece.

The statement cited a change to the Greek Code of Criminal Procedure that created a special procedure for felonies committed by Members of Parliament. The amendment has had a negative effect on the EPPO’s ability to investigate and prosecute offences within its remit in Greece, it said.

Concerns over delegated prosecutors

The EPPO also referred to a decision by the Hellenic Supreme Judicial Council not to recognise the full effect of a decision taken by the EPPO’s College on 12 November 2025, renewing the mandates of three European Delegated Prosecutors for five years.

That refusal has had a negative effect on the EPPO’s independence in Greece, the EPPO said.

The European Chief Prosecutor told the Commission the developments “cast serious doubts” on whether Greek authorities are meeting their obligation of sincere co-operation under Article 4(3) of the Treaty on European Union.

The EPPO is the EU’s independent public prosecution office and is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the EU’s financial interests.