Tuesday 26 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU trade surplus shrinks as machinery exports drop, energy costs soar

Tuesday 26 May 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU trade surplus shrinks as machinery exports drop, energy costs soar
Credit: Unsplash

The EU’s surplus in trade in goods with non-EU countries fell to €12.7 billion in the first three months of 2026, down from €23.6 billion in the previous quarter.

The bloc still exported more goods than it imported overall, maintaining a positive balance that began in the third quarter of 2023 after deficits linked to higher energy costs from late 2021 to mid-2023, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

The smaller surplus compared with late 2025 was mainly driven by a reduced surplus in machinery and vehicles, which fell to €27.8 billion from €39.8 billion in the previous quarter.

The deficit on energy products also widened to -€72.2 billion from -€64.0 billion.

EU trade balance by product group, Q1 2021 - Q1 2026. Bar and line chart - Click below to see full dataset.

Exports dip again as imports rise

The fall in the overall balance was partly offset by a narrower deficit in other manufactured goods, which improved to -€5.0 billion from -€10.9 billion, according to Eurostat.

The surplus for other goods increased to €11.5 billion from €7.2 billion.

Exports slipped by 0.1% in the first quarter, the fourth straight quarterly decline, while imports rose by 1.7% after three consecutive quarterly falls.

EU trade in goods, Q1 2021 - Q1 2026. Bar chart - Click below to see full dataset.

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