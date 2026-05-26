EU trade surplus shrinks as machinery exports drop, energy costs soar

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The EU’s surplus in trade in goods with non-EU countries fell to €12.7 billion in the first three months of 2026, down from €23.6 billion in the previous quarter.

The bloc still exported more goods than it imported overall, maintaining a positive balance that began in the third quarter of 2023 after deficits linked to higher energy costs from late 2021 to mid-2023, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.

The smaller surplus compared with late 2025 was mainly driven by a reduced surplus in machinery and vehicles, which fell to €27.8 billion from €39.8 billion in the previous quarter.

The deficit on energy products also widened to -€72.2 billion from -€64.0 billion.

Exports dip again as imports rise

The fall in the overall balance was partly offset by a narrower deficit in other manufactured goods, which improved to -€5.0 billion from -€10.9 billion, according to Eurostat.

The surplus for other goods increased to €11.5 billion from €7.2 billion.

Exports slipped by 0.1% in the first quarter, the fourth straight quarterly decline, while imports rose by 1.7% after three consecutive quarterly falls.