EU poverty risk rate rises to 16.3%, flash data suggest little relief

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About 72.4 million people in the EU — 16.3% of the population — were at risk of poverty based on 2024 income.

The share was 0.1 percentage points higher than in the previous survey year, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

The figures come from the EU Statistics on Income and Living Conditions survey, known as EU-SILC, which tracks households’ incomes and living conditions across the bloc.

Flash estimates point to little change in 2025

Because the latest EU-SILC income data relate to 2024, Eurostat produced “flash estimates” for 2025 income to anticipate how the at-risk-of-poverty rate may look in the next survey cycle.

The estimates suggest the rate would be broadly stable, with a slight increase to 16.4% that was not statistically significant, it added.

The figures and estimates were produced under Eurostat’s experimental statistics on income inequality and poverty indicators.