EU clears deals in battery storage, toll motorways, enterprise software

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The European Commission has cleared three deals under the EU Merger Regulation — IFM Investors’ takeover of Atlas Arteria, a joint purchase of FULLL by In Extenso and Visma, and a new battery storage joint venture between PPC and Metlen.

IFM Investors Pty Ltd, an Australian firm, has been approved to acquire sole control of Atlas Arteria Limited and Atlas Arteria International Limited, which are also based in Australia.

The transaction mainly concerns the granting of toll motorway concessions, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

It found the deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have a limited combined market position after the transaction.

The case was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for transactions considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Software and energy storage ventures also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission approved the acquisition of joint control of FULLL SAS by Avenir IE and In Extenso & Associés — together described as In Extenso — alongside Visma International Holding AS of Norway.

The deal relates mainly to enterprise application software used by accounting firms.

The EU executive concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area.

The Commission also cleared the creation of a joint venture between Greece’s Public Power Corporation S.A. and Metlen Energy & Metals Single Member S.A.

The planned venture relates primarily to operating battery electricity storage system facilities in Bulgaria, Italy and Romania — systems that store electricity in batteries for later use.

It concluded this deal would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position would be limited, and it was also reviewed under the simplified procedure.