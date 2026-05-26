EU space report reveals €1.2b surge in secure satellite demand by 2040

Credit: Unsplash

A new EU Space Market Report has been published, bringing together the latest market outlooks for satellite navigation, Earth observation, secure satellite communications and space situational awareness in one document.

The report covers Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) — satellite-based positioning and timing used in devices such as smartphones and vehicle navigation — as well as Earth Observation (EO), which uses satellites to monitor the planet, according to the EU Agency for the Space Programme’s latest statement issued on Tuesday.

Earth observation market revenues were €3.5 billion in 2024 and are expected to reach €7.9 billion by 2034, with agriculture representing the largest share.

GNSS revenues are forecast to rise from €300 billion in 2024 to €580 billion by 2034.

Service revenues from GNSS are expected to outpace device revenues, with consumer solutions and road and automotive cited as the main drivers.

The global installed base of GNSS-enabled devices is projected to reach almost 10 billion by 2034.

Secure SATCOM forecasts to 2040

Secure satellite communications (Secure SATCOM) data service revenues generated by EU users are forecast to increase from over €200 million in 2025 to nearly €1.2 billion by 2040, EUSPA said.

Maritime surveillance is expected to drive demand in 2025, while the market is forecast to be led by law enforcement interventions, civil protection and force deployment by 2040.

The report includes Space Situational Awareness (SSA) — services used to track objects and conditions in space — for the first time.