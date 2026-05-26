€10m EU-backed health funding targets barriers to progress in sub-Saharan Africa

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EIB Global has committed €10 million for technical assistance to help sub-Saharan African countries develop national health projects that can attract domestic and international financing.

The European Investment Bank’s development arm announced on Tuesday that Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia and Zambia are the first four countries to join the programme.

The funding will support project planning, prioritisation and design, with a focus on primary healthcare and progress towards universal health coverage — a term used for ensuring people can access the health services they need without financial hardship.

The assistance will be delivered through HIIP, a joint initiative of EIB Global, the Islamic Development Bank and the World Health Organisation.

Platform aims to develop a pipeline of projects

The three institutions are providing an initial €30 million for technical assistance and capacity building under HIIP, with the aim of attracting additional funding for health projects, the statement said.

The programme is designed to respond to constraints on investment in African health systems, including capacity gaps, regulatory complexity, and a limited number of “bankable” projects — projects structured in a way that can secure financing.

EIB Vice-President Marek Mora said the partnership is intended to support “nationally defined priorities” and bring together public and private actors.

HIIP is also working with low- and medium-income countries in Asia, including Kazakhstan, the Maldives and Tajikistan.