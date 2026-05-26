EU delivers generators to sustain critical services in war-torn Ukraine

Credit: Openverse

The EU has handed over 27 high-capacity generators to emergency service departments in nine parts of Ukraine.

An event marking the delivery was held in Kyiv on 20 May, with the generators already in use in regions including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa, as well as mobile hubs in Donetsk and Luhansk, the European External Action Service (EEAS) announced on Tuesday.

The generators were provided earlier this year by the EU’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments (FPI) via the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) — Ukraine’s national emergency response agency — to help keep public services running during power cuts linked to Russian drone and missile attacks.

“The support of our international partners helps first responders work efficiently when eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks and saving lives,” Andriy Danyk, head of SESU, said.

Fire engine also handed over

A fire engine was also transferred to SESU during the Kyiv event, according to the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

It said the fire engine was procured under an EU project supplying equipment to Ukrainian civilian security and safety services, implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

“The high-capacity generators the EU has procured in partnership with CPVA are helping maintain critical services in regions heavily affected by Russian attacks against critical civilian infrastructure,” Peter Wagner, head of the European Commission’s FPI, said.

The project is funded by the EU and implemented by Lithuania’s Central Project Management Agency (CPVA).

The generators were delivered within two months of the initiative being launched, CPVA’s Eglė Uleckienė noted.